Ayesha Takia and husband Farhan Azmi face sexual and racial harassment at Goa airport

Ayesha Takia and her entrepreneur husband Farhan Azmi were stopped at the Goa airport. The couple along with their son were returning from Goa, and two senior security officials passed racist comments to them. Farhan took to Twitter to narrate the whole incident. He slammed the Goa airport security. In his tweets, Farhan stated that he and his family were asked to stand in a different line. He added that a male officer tried to physically touch his wife. "Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for sucurity.All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance @CISFHQrs," he added.

"It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a 500₹ note ( video on record ). @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport," Farhan shared further. Reacting to his tweets, Goa airport replied, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while traveling. Pl be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into." Ayesha Takia Azmi is a former Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films. She made her debut in Taarzan: The Wonder Car for which she won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 2004.Her notable films include Socha Na Tha (2005), Super (2005), Dor (2006) for which she won the Screen Award for Best Actress (Critics), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), Wanted (2009) and Paathshaala (2010).

