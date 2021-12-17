Ayush Sharma pens a heartfelt note for brother-in-law Salman Khan, thanked him for Antim

After the major sucess of Antim-The Final Truth, Rahuliya aka Ayush Sharma is winning the heart of audience, fans loved Ayush's character and his efforts in the film. The film has definitely increased the fan following of Ayush.



Expressing his gratitude to his brother-in-law Salman Khan who is the producer and his co-star in the film, Ayush pens a heartfelt letter on his Instagram to thanks Salman for this wonderful opportunity, he wrote "This picture is just not JUST another picture for me. It means the world to me. Because this is what happens behind the camera. This picture is symbolic to what bhai @beingsalmankhan has done for me. ANTIM wouldn't have been possible if bhai didn't keep his faith on the project for 3 long years. Taking time off from your busy schedule to make sure the film shapes up like this. Cant thank you enough for keeping faith in me when I didn't have it in myself. I still Cant believe I had the opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Thank you so much Bhai for always being there with so much love, support and guidance and always making sure that in Life and literally in this shot .. I don't fall ".