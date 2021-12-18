Ayushmaan Khurana knew about trans community when he was just 13th

Ayushmaan Khurana is getting praised for his new film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has come up with something really interesting in his latest interview.



Ayushmaan opened up about trans community and said he was just thirteen years old when he knew about such community. Despite being born in a conservative family, his parents were much progressive, he told how his father help one trans man "In the mid-90s, there were two girls in a hostel, who came to my father. One of them wanted to undergo this operation and become a guy."

He also revealed that his father suggested the couple to go to doctor and get the operation done, but the doctor denied to do the operation, after which his father told them to go to big city for the opreation and then the couple went to Mumbai and had the operation.



"Now they have been married for the last 20-25 odd years. So, I knew about the trans community when I was 13. It was a great induction for me. Though I was also shocked ki aise thode hi hota hai papa (That's now how things are). My father also didn't know that there would be an operation and it would be successful. That was the first eye-opener for me that this community exists and thinks this way," said Ayushmann.

Meanwhile, on the work front Ayushmaan Khurana will be soon seen in Anek and Doctor G.