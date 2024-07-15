Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Varma slay in black outfits at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Vijay Varma made a stunning appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ayushmann opted for an exclusive ensemble from Tarun Tahiliani's collection. He looked dapper in a black-coloured open-length jacket with tone-on-tone intricately cut jaal motif threadwork and zardozi hand embroidery.

The 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' shared stunning pictures on his Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9aTVQHie5b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Arjun Kapoor wore a regal black bandhgala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mangal Utsav.

Vijay Varma looked handsome in all-black attire for the reception.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also attended the event. Atlee and Priya also marked their presence. Kusha Kapila was also present.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar was also among the attendees. He just opted for stunning attire, perfect for the occasion.

Celebrities like Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh also arrived at the post-wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

Radhika looked as stunning as ever in Dolce Gabbana's golden ensemble, curated in collaboration with Anamika Khanna. Stylist Rhea Kapoor treated fashion lovers a while ago by sharing pictures of the bride's look from the occasion.

Rhea, on Instagram, mentioned details about Radhika's outfit for the Mangal Utsav.

She wrote, "Radhika Ambani for her Reception in @dolcegabbana Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 and custom @anamikakhanna.in Couture. Pictures by @gregswalesart (sic)."

For the glam, Radhika kept her tresses open and opted for minimal make-up. She accessorised her outfit with exquisite jewellery.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. A blessing ceremony was organised for the newlyweds on Saturday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came. Many respected religious leaders, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, attended the event and were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

