Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 27 yrs of 'DDLJ'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Thursday, celebrated 27 years of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's romantic drama film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a throwback video on his stories which he captioned, "#27yearsofDDLJ."

In the video, the 'Dream Girl' actor could be seen holding an electric racket just like a Mandolin and mimicking the song 'Tujhe Dekha to ye Jaana Sanam' from 'DDLJ'.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, 'DDLJ' was a blockbuster hit film which also starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalaal and Mandira Bedi in prominent roles.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

Apart from Ayushmann, Director Karan Johar also shared a post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "My Alma mater! My learning ground! My mentor Adi taught me so much #27yearofddlj."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in a comedy film 'Doctor G' alongside Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and in another comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday which will now release on June 23, 2023.

Previously, the film was scheduled to clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic saga 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on June 29, 2023 but now the makers of 'Dream Girl 2' has preponed the release date of their film to avert the clash.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor