Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 5 years of 'Andhadhun'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : The crime thriller film 'Andhadhun' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte clocked 5 today.

To mark this special day, Ayushmann shared some glimpses from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Andhadhun pyaar ke liye shukriya #5YearsOfAndhadhun

#SriramRaghavan @tabutiful @radhikaofficial @matchboxpix @zeemusiccompany."

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "this means Rewatchhh dayyyy"

Another commented, "Favvvvee [?]"

"Ufffff this movie, another comment read.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film received positive responses from the audience and was declared a hit at the box office.

In the film, the 'Dream Girl' actor portrayed the role of a blind piano player who accidentally gets involved in the murder of a retired actor.

The film was also made in Telugu as 'Maestro' and in Malayalam as 'Bhramam'.

In 2019, Ayushmann received National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Andhadhun'.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2'.

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life. The film also managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor