Ayushmann Khurrana slashes his acting fee to Rs 15 crore after consecutive flops

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a producer-friendly move by restructuring his fee from Rs 25 crore to Rs 15 crore as a signing fee after delivering two back-to-back flops such as Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. According to Pinkvilla, Ayushmann has maintained his price point of Rs 25 crore as signing fee.

However, he has restructured it by charging Rs 15 crore as his signing fee and the remaining Rs 10 crore will be based on the profit share of his film. This way Ayushmann might earn even more if his film turns out to be a stellar hit, benefitting him and the producers at the same time."Such moves help the bigger picture as films need to be made in a cost-effective way across the board and when the film is a hit, the star can end up making more. It is a win-win for everyone,” the source told the entertainment portal. Ayushmann Khurrana also has Doctor G in his kitty. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah and is about a male doctor trying to come to terms to his role as a gynaecologist.

