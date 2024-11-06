Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Thama’ is the first love story of the horror comedy universe

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in “Thama”, says it is the first love story of the horror comedy universe.

“I’m excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror-comedy universe in and as Thama,” Ayushmann told variety.com.

The film marks Ayushmann’s first venture into the genre. It is scheduled to release on Diwali 2025. The film marks a departure for the universe by incorporating a love story element. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aditya Sarpotdar directs from a screenplay by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, with Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik producing.

The actor emphasised the unique positioning of “Thama” within the horror-comedy universe.

“The fact that ‘Thama’ is the first love story of the horror comedy universe is all the more exciting,” he said.

“The promise of it being a ‘bloody’ love story is also a supremely unique and a compelling pitch for today’s audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. ‘Thama’ is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the writing genius Niren Bhatt.”

The actor is thrilled to be part of this universe’s legacy as it moves forward and also feels responsible to give audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come.

Khurrana, who previously collaborated with Vijan on “Bala,” sees “Thama” as another opportunity for innovation.

“Dinesh and I have a similar passion for disruption. ‘Thama’ is our second collaboration and it is so new that I can’t wait for the reaction of people when they see it in theaters next Diwali.”

“The manner in which Dinesh is crafting this universe’s every beat is truly commendable and he deserves all the love and adulation that he is receiving. As a friend, collaborator and admirer of his work, I can only see this universe growing from strength to strength given the grand ideas of expansion that he has.”

The film follows Maddock’s recent successes with “Stree 2” and “Munjya,” further cementing the production house’s reputation for blending horror and comedy elements.

For the actor, this represents an addition to his diverse filmography, reports variety.com.

“‘Thama’ is a project of a lifetime for me and I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor