Ayushmann Khurrana witnesses a grand meteor shower, shares pics

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is a nature lover, recently witnessed a meteor shower in Pune.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a couple of stunning pictures from the experience. He also recalled seeing it the first time on the same day, six years ago.

"Witnessed a meteor shower last night in the outskirts of Pune with a curious nerdy fun bunch. Last time we did this was on exactly the same date, six years back, at the wrap party of Andhadhun. Thank you @zameer_manur for this special spatial experience. ," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is basking in the success of 'Dream Girl 2'. Earlier this year, he also won the TIME Impact Award.

Looking back at 2023, Ayushmann said, "I have always felt happy to contribute towards my industry and I'm glad that Dream Girl 2 became a resounding success story. I have to thank my producer Ekta Kapoor, my director Raaj Shaandilyaa for giving me a franchise that has only given all of us a lot of love and appreciation."

"I have always tried to do my bit to give back and use my voice to support the rights of children in particular. It was amazing to be appointed as the UNICEF National Ambassador this year and grow within this organisation that is aiding and transforming the lives of millions worldwide," he added.

Despite, all the success that the year presented to Ayushmann, he also suffered a big personal loss. He lost his father, a void that he feels he will never be able to fill.

He said, "2023 has given me a mixed bag of emotions honestly. Personally, I have suffered great loss. I lost my father, we all lost our reason to smile. We had to hold each other to soak in that sinking, empty feeling and tide over insurmountable sorrow."

