Ayushmann shares his 'Doctor G' look from the campus comedy

Mumbai, July 1 On National Doctors' Day, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle to share his second look from the movie 'Doctor G', directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Ayushmann is portraying the role of a gynaecologist in this campus comedy drama, alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah.

In the photo, he was seen wearing a lab coat as he smiles and flashes the peace sign. Ayushmann wishes all the medical professional on this special day.

He captioned the post: "G se Gynecologist . G se Gupta. That's our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki Taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay."

Junglee Pictures' 'Doctor G' is all set to be released on June 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor