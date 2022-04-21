Ayushmann to play undercover cop in political action thriller 'Anek'

Mumbai, April 21 Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the avatar of an undercover cop in the upcoming political action thriller 'Anek', directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Although, he has earlier played a cop in 'Article 15', which too was incidentally directed by Anubhav, this will be the first time when he will be essaying such a character.

While talking about his character in the film, Ayushmann said "This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent."

He further mentioned, "He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect. I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn't done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film"

Sharing his approach for this character, he said, " As an undercover cop, Joshua has the perfect traits of a spy and I had to work on my physical and mental skills to portray that. Right from his observation skills to his ability to combat the enemy, the character's journey keeps one intrigued and gripped throughout. Also, the action sequences had to look real and raw to fit into the world of Anek and to portray what Anubhav had envisioned, I was inscribed with the right amount of guidance and training."

Talking about the film, director Anubhav Sinha said, "I am excited about 'Anek's' release as it has a lot in store for the audience. Ayushmann has put everything into portraying Joshua, there is no one else who could have done it better than him. Not only is he a great actor but he was pretty dauntless when it came to performing action as an undercover cop in the film."

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, 'Anek' poses a question about what it truly takes to be an Indian above all its divide and how one man is on a mission to unite the nation!

The film, shot in the north east, is set to arrive in cinemas on May 27, 2022 after its release date was moved from May 13 to accommodate the release of the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

