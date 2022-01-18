Ayushmann's 'An Action Hero' to enter production this month

Mumbai, Jan 18 'An Action Hero' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to go on floors this month. The film directed by Anirudh Iyer, will see its schedule traversing boundaries and will be shot in the UK and India.

The film will mark Ayushmann's first stint in the action genre and is also his first film to be shot in London.

The film, a joint production between T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, follows the journey of an artiste, and boasts of slick action and edgy satire.

Talking about the movie, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series says, "'An Action Hero' has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Aanand L. Rai's stable."

Speaking about the movie going on floors in January, maverick storyteller Aanand L. Rai said, "We are excited about 'An Action Hero' finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story."

