B-Town celebrities shower heartfelt birthday wishes on Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn turned 53 on Saturday and was showered with birthday wishes by several Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Ajay's close friend and actor Sanjay Dutt shared a picture on Instagram that has him and Ajay. Addressing Ajay as 'Raju' in the caption, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Raju... @ajaydevgn Wishing you all the love, good health, happiness and success!"

Actor Suniel Shetty, who has worked with Ajay in several films like 'Dilwale' and 'Blackmail' showered birthday love on the actor. He shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Grateful to have a friend like you who stood the test of time by me. Wish you the happiest birthday AJ @ajaydevgn. Stay blessed!"

Actor Anil Kapoor also extended birthday wishes to the 'Singham' actor. "Happy birthday @ajaydevgn! Always wish you the best in everything! May you have a great year!" he wrote along with a picture.

Actor Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif also showered birthday wishes on the 'Bhuj'actor.

Akshay posted a photograph from the film 'Sooryavanshi' where Ajay gave a cameo as Bajirao Singham. Giving best wishes to Ajay for his upcoming movie, he wrote, "Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 34 is a Runway success! Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn."

Katrina Kaif posted a photo of Ajay on her Instagram story. Calling him 'King of cool', he wrote, "Happiest birthday @ajaydevgn. King of Cool."

Ajay's co-star in 'Runway' and actor Rakul Preet Singh also took to her Instagram story and shared her picture with Ajay. She captioned her story, "Happy Birthday Ajay Sir! Wishing you a zenith of success on the runway of life! It's always a pleasure working with you!"

Actors Vivek Oberoi, Siddharth Malhotra, Kirti Sanon and Esha Deol also extended their birthday wishes to the actor with adorable pictures on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor