B-town celebs extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Shahid Kapoor

Celebrities from the Indian film fraternity extended birthday wishes to B-town's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor, who turned a year older on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kriti Sanon shared a picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Wish u all the happiness, love and light. Have the bestest and most memorable year ahead! Happiest birthday Shahid!"

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also wished the 'Udta Punjab' actor on her Instagram Stories by writing, "Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor. Wishing you an amazing birthday and a blockbuster year!"

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is currently shooting with Shahid for a highly-anticipated thriller film, took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture featuring him with the birthday boy on the movie date.

Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Happy birthday @shahidkapoor. keep smiling and keep troubling me like you always do."

Actor Diana Penty took to her Twitter handle and extended heartfelt wishes to Shahid by writing, "Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor Hope the year brings you loads of love, luck and good health."

Filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who collaborated with Shahid for an upcoming OTT project, shared a picture with the birthday boy from their shooting set and wrote, "Happy Birthday @shahidkapoor!! Have an awesome, amazing and 'sunny' year! For real, no faking!"

Actor Raashii Khanna, who will share the screen space with Shahid for Raj and DK's project, took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie featuring herself with the 'Jab We Met' star. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shahid. Wish you a year filled with love, laughter and joy."

Earlier in the day, Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor also dedicated a heartwarming social media post to the birthday boy.

Sharing a series of stunning pictures, Mira wrote, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage... I love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the sports drama 'Jersey'. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, will hit theatres on April 14.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid has several other projects in the pipeline including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

He also has 'Bull' in his kitty. The action film, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, will arrive in cinemas in April 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor