B-Town showers Sonam Kapoor with wishes as she welcomes baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are proud parents of a baby boy and as the couple announced the news on social media, celebrities and fans couldn't keep calm.

Sonam took to Instagram to share the news. In the post, Sonam wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

- Sonam and Anand"

Many celebrities took to the comment section to extend congratulatory messages. Actor Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congrats!!!!" accompanied by a string of heart emojis. Jacqueline Fernandez dropped red hearts on the post while Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations and all our love and blessings to the little one," followed by heart and lion emoticons.

Shilpa Shetty and singer Kanika Kapoor also extended heartfelt wishes to the new parents.

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit penned a sweet message in the comment section. She wrote, "Congratulations and lots of love to the little one".

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations to you and @anandahuja...Love to baby".

Anil Kapoor also shared the news on his Instagram handle. Like Sonam and Anand, Anil Kapoor shared a sweet message through a post. The post (written on behalf of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Anand's parents, and Sonam and Anand's siblings) read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.

- Doting grandparents

Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita

Excited aunties and uncles

Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan".

Many celebrities congratulated Anil Kapoor in the comment section of the post too.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Jai Ho!" accompanied by a red heart emoji while Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Woohooo!! Many congratulations sirrrrrr!!!!"

Actor Lara Dutta along with other known names of B-town also extended congratulations.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor