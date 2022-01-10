Baahubali's 'Katappa' actor Sathyaraj hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Sathyaraj, who rose to fame after portraying Katappa in the Baahubali film franchise, has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, reports ANI. According to reports, the actor exhibited serious symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai. The 67-year-old actor was in-home quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Sathyaraj's fans have been sharing well wishes across social media platforms and wishing him good health to make a complete recovery from Covid-19.

Sathyaraj has several films lined up for this year. He will be seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam. He will be seen as Paramahamsa in the film which was scheduled to release this month but has now been postponed due to rise in Covid cases in across the globe. The actor is to be seen in the film's Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions but not in Telugu. Sathyaraj also has Etharkkum Thunindhavan with Suriya, Pakka Commercial with Gopichand and Rana Daggubati-starrer 1945 in his kitty. The actor is also said to have been signed for the Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho. The film has been reportedly titled Veetla Visheshnga and will star RJ Balaji, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi in prominent roles, besides Sathyaraj.

