Baazigar actor Dalip Tahil gets 2 months jail for drunk driving case

Renowned Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, famous for his roles in movies such as Baazigar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, and more, has received a two-month jail sentence for his involvement in a 2018 drunk driving incident in Mumbai.

The incident happened back in 2018 when the actor was driving under the influence of alcohol and rammed his vehicle into an auto rickshaw. A woman passenger, who was sitting in that auto, was also injured in that accident. While Tahil was given bail, the case continued. On Sunday, the court announced the verdict and sentenced him to two months.

According to a report in Times Of India, Tahil was convicted in the case by a magistrate court in the city on the basis of evidence provided by a doctor who stated that post the incident in 2018, smell of alcohol was found on the actor.

