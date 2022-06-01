Babul Supriyo, Kamal Haasan, Ali Zafar share the grief of KK's countless fans

New Delhi, June 1 Acclaimed singer, former Union minister and recently elected Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo spoke from his heart when he said in his tribute to KK, who met with an untimely death in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31: "One of the nicest guys the Music Industry ever had ... One of bestest voices we ever had ... #KK's sudden so so very untimely demise is too shocking and devastating a reality to deal with ... Rest in Peace my friend."

Superstar Kamal Haasan, whose film 'Vikram' is slated for a June 3 release, tweeted in Tamil: "The news of the untimely death of Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK, who entertained the fans by singing in multiple languages, is shocking. My condolences to the family, friends, and fans who lost him."

The shock was felt across the border, too, and Pakistani singer Ali Zafar expressed the feelings of millions when he took to social media to share his condolences: "Shocked by the passing of two amazing artists @iSidhuMooseWala and @K_K_Pal. Life is so unpredictable. May their souls rest in peace and families gather strength to go through these difficult times."

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan said he was "numb" and "devastated" by the news. He tweeted: "Just can't take this ... KK how could you just go like this? Love you buddy ... Rest in peace." Mahadevan signed off with the line that will now define KK's life and untimely death: 'Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal'.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook: "In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn't just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with 'Chhor aaye hum' and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema."

Singer and music composer Sheykhar Ravjiani tweeted: "Still processing the grief ... the loss of a divine human being ... love you my brother ... you made this world a better place with your infectious smile, your divine voice and your beautiful spirit. 'Kya yaar ... chodke chala gaya tu ... Tu Aashiqui, Tu Roshni'."

His parting words were from the popular 'Jhankar Beats' song, picturised on Sanjay Suri, that KK sang with Vishal-Sheykhar.

