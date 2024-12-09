Baby John Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Action Pack Film Set to Release on December 25 (Watch Video)

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh starrer film Baby John trailer is out, film is all set to release on the eve of Christmas that is December 25th, 2024. A few days back, the makers revealed the grand poster which went viral on social media. Other than Varun, we will see Wamiqa G, Jackie Shroff in a prominent role.

The film is directed by none other than Atlee, who also directed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which made magic at the box office. In the trailer, we can see Varun full in action mode and this look and style of Varun is loved by the audience.

The makers launched the Baby John trailer in Pune today, drawing a crowd of nearly 10,000. Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, presenter Atlee, and producers Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee unveiled the trailer at DY Patil College, with videos and photos from the event going viral on social media.

Other than that, in trailer there is a surprise factor at the end we see man cutting the scarf and we can see Salman Khan. As per the sources it is said that Salman Khan will be doing cameo.