Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy Sahdev Dirdo says he’s fully recovered after his road accident

Sahdev Dirdo of Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame, took to Instagram to share a video informing netizens that he was perfectly fine.Sahdev took to Instagram to share the video. He can be seen thanking the doctors and netizens with folded hands and saying that he is perfectly fine now. "Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL for all the prayers and wishes & special heartful thanks to Dr. Devendra Naik sir," Sahdev captioned. Sahdev Dirdo’s viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar video surfaced on the internet in July last year.

The discussion around the viral song started on the internet after Badshah posted a remix of the song on Instagram. Later in August, they collaborated and released the full version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar remix version. As per the police, Sahdev Dirdo got injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar, Sukma on December 28. Sahdev, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises, said Sukma Superintendent, Sunil



