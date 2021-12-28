'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo injured, rapper Badshah requests fans to pray for his recovery

The news of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo getting injured in a road accident has left rapper Badshah worried.

Taking to Instagram story, Badshah informed everyone about Sahdev's health and requested all to pray for his recovery.

"Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," he wrote.

Sahdev, who hails from Chattisgarh's Sukma district, met with the accident on Tuesday. It is reported that Sahdev, who suffered a serious head injury, was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the mishap occured.

For the unversed, Sahdev became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral. In August 2021, Badshah collaborated with the 10-year-old boy for the revamped version of the viral song.

( With inputs from ANI )

