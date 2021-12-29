Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo out of danger after road accident

Sahdev Dirdo, who was injured in a road accident yesterday, is now out of danger. The Chattisgarh boy is currently under 12-hour observation. Sahdev was on his way to his village on a motorcycle with his father when the accident occurred. He fell off the two-wheeler and suffered a serious head injury. After receiving first aid, Sahdev Dirdo was shifted from Sukma District Hospital to Medical College in Jagdalpur. He was unconscious for about 5 hours before his treatment began. He was unconscious for about 5 hours before his treatment began in the medical college. Sahdev Dirdo regained consciousness at around 10pm on Tuesday. A doctor of Jagdalpur Medical College, Tiku Sinha, confirmed that Sahdev is out of danger and added that the little boy is now talking to everyone. CT Scan and other tests have also been conducted.

Sahdev is currently under 12-hour observation. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Kawasi Lakhma, Member of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, have arranged for Sahdev Dirdo’s free treatment. Sahdev Dirdo was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He has also released the revamped version of Bachpan Ka Pyaar with Badshah. Following the event, Badshah took to Twitter to say that he has spoken with the boy's family and had assured them that he will assist him. Dirdo, a tribal-dominated and Naxal-infested region local, became an Internet star in the middle of this year when a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' in school uniform went viral. His teacher, according to reports, captured the footage in his classroom in 2019.