Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk Starrer Set to Release on THIS Date (See First Look)

Fans eagerly anticipating Karan Johar's next romantic comedy have finally received official news about the film's title and release date. Initially speculated to be titled "Rola" or "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam," the movie now officially bears the name "Bad Newz."

The announcement came via Instagram posts from producer Karan Johar and the lead actors of "Bad Newz," including Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari, promising a blend of comedy, confusion, and unexpected twists.

Sharing a teaser of the film, Vicky Kaushal expressed excitement, stating, "Bringing in the only good news this Monday…and it’s #BadNewz! Expect the unexpected filled with masti, mazaa aur bohot saara confusion! In cinemas on 19th July 2024!" Karan Johar also confirmed the title and release date through a humorous teaser featuring the film's stars, hinting at a "once in a billion situation" inspired by true events.

While the film's original February release date has been shifted to July 19, 2024, and the official title is now "Bad Newz," it remains unclear if the movie has any connection to the 2019 comedy-drama "Good Newwz." Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal teased fans with an Instagram post alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, asking them to choose between "good news" and "bad news." This playful interaction added to the anticipation surrounding the film's announcement.

"Ab humare paas ek good news hain aur ek bad news…aap log kaunsa pehele sunna chahenge?" Vicky mentioned in the video, with Triptii and Ammy joining in the fun. While Triptii expressed interest in hearing the good news first, Ammy opted for the bad news. "Bad Newz" promises to deliver an entertaining and comedic experience, ready to hit screens on July 19, 2024.