Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram, Priya's 'condom scene' sparks hillarious reactions from fans

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starrer Sony TV show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' has made quite a buzz online because of its ongoing track.

During a recent episode wherein events following the Holi celebration is shown, everyone who drank the Bhang made by Shivina is seen suffering from a bad headache and Priya (Disha) is among them.

Priya thinks that Ram (Nakuul) wants her to forget the truth about Vedika being his ex and hence, he thought giving her the bhang would help. Ajay who is Ram's friend orders a special parcel for him and hands it over to Priya, telling her that her husband had ordered it from the chemist. To Priya's shock when she opens the parcel, she finds a condom box inside.

Priya misunderstands and feels that Ram is trying to solve the issues between them by coming closer to her. Ram further adds to the confusion by closing the curtains in the room and admitting that he indeed had ordered the parcel. This results in a hilarious argument between the couple during which it comes out in the open that Ram had actually ordered medicines for Priya's headache.

The funny banter which ensued between Ram and Priya due to the confusion has gone viral on Twitter with several fans of the show have shared their reactions.

One person wrote, "Haaye tauba, I'm gonna get fired at work for rolling on the floor laughing. #BadeAchheLagteHain2."

A second person shared, "I can't stop laughing looking at this, especially at our confidence ki dukaan Mr Ram kapoor @NakuulMehta and @disha11parmar how did you manage to say this without cracking up ? A big thank you for this much-needed laughter riot. #BadeAchheLagteHain2."

Another fan tweeted, "'Aap aise naha-dhokar, taiyaar hokar, perfume lagaakar aa gaye. Parde sab band kardiye. Matlab is this funny, Mr. Kapoor?' This is not funny...this..this is romantic. Really Ram? #BadeAchheLagteHain2."

"Believe me Extra dotted condom forced me to come online. Wtf even! I can't with these two! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 * #BALH2."

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' is an Indian soap opera that has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It's a reboot version of the 2011 series of the same name.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor