"Badla pura...": Varun Dhawan celebrates India's win over Australia in T20 WC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Proud moment for all Indians as the Men in Blue have made it to the semi-finals in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Not only fans but also Bollywood celebrities are celebrating and rejoicing over the team's victory and praising Rohit Sharma's brutal onslaught against the Aussies.

After a crucial India vs Australia match last night, several celebs including Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vikrant Massey.

Varun celebrated this milestone of Team India in his Badlapur style.

Taking to Instagram stories, he shared a poster of his hit film 'Badlapur' but it had Rohit Sharma's face over his picture.

"Badla pura...World Cup se World Cup tak," written on the poster.

Varun celebrated how India had an epic comeback less than a year after losing the World Cup trophy to the Australians in 2023.

Impressed with the team's game, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on his X handle, "Moving forward after avenging the ODI World Cup defeat against Aussies. Whatta great team effort. Well played Ro, SKY, Dube, Arsh. This World Cup is going to be ours! Cmon India! #IndVsAus #WorldCup #T20."

Moving forward after avenging the ODI World Cup defeat against Aussies. Whatta great team effort. Well played Ro, SKY, Dube, Arsh. This World Cup is going to be ours! Cmon India! 🩵🇮🇳💪 #IndVsAus #WorldCup #T20— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 24, 2024

Apart from Varun and Ayushmann, Vikrant Massey hailed Rohit Sharma's performance.

Taking to Instagram stories, Vikrant shared stills of the Indian captain and wrote, "The BOSS has delivered."

The six-wicket victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup final marked Australia's sixth in the history of the 50-over World Cup, on the other hand, India remained with two World Cups following the team's successes in 1983 in England and on home soil in 2011.

Recapping the ODI World Cup 2023 match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Meanwhile, on Monday Rohit's swashbuckling 92 followed by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's influential spells along with Axar Patel's one-handed stunner, sealed a 24-run win for India against Australia and sealed their berth in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In a turbulent chase where momentum swung like a pendulum at St Lucia, it was India that punched their tickets into the semi-final with a comprehensive win.

Rohit's knock of 92 runs bagged him the Player of the Match award.

After finishing Super 8 Group 1 at the top of the table with six points in three matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face defending champions England in the semi-final at Providence Stadium, in Guyana on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor