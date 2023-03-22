BAFTA TV Awards Nominations: Here's the full list of nominees

Washington [US], March 22 : BAFTA has announced the nominees for its TV Awards, which will be held on May 14 at the Royal Festival Hall. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the medical fiction mini-series 'This is going to Hurt' and the drama series 'The Responder' lead the pack of nominees with six nods each.

Have a look at the complete list of nominees:

1. DRAMA SERIES -

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

2. MINI-SERIES -

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

3. SINGLE DRAMA -

I Am Ruth

The House

Life And Death In The Warehouse

4. SCRIPTED COMEDY -

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts

5. LEADING ACTOR -

Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt

Chaske Spencer The English

Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman Slow Horses

Martin Freeman The Responder

Taron Egerton Black Bird

6. LEADING ACTRESS -

Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton The Crown

Kate Winslet I Am Ruth

Maxine Peake Anne

Sarah Lancashire Julia

Vicky Mcclure Without Sin

7. SUPPORTING ACTOR -

Adeel Akhtar Sherwood

Jack Lowden Slow Horses

Josh Finan The Responder

Salim Daw The Crown

Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe The White Lotus

8. SUPPORTING ACTRESS -

Adelayo Adedayo The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters

Fiona Shaw Andor

Jasmine Jobson Top Boy

Lesley Manville Sherwood

Saffron Hocking Top Boy

9. MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME -

Del Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jon Pointing Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun Brassic

Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? -

Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant The Outlaws

10. FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME -

Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? -

Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth

Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia

Siobhan Mcsweeney Derry Girls

11. INTERNATIONAL -

The Bear

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

12. COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME -

Friday Night Live

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

13. CURRENT AFFAIRS -

Afghstan: No Country For Women (Exposure)

Children Of The Taliban

The Crossing (Exposure)

Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama)

14. DAYTIME -

The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit

Scam Interceptors

15. ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE -

Big Zuu

Claudia Winkleman

Lee Mack

Mo Gilligan

Sue Perkins

16. ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM-

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

17. FACTUAL SERIES -

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor