BAFTA-winning actor Jasmine Jobson to be part of Ramla Ali's biopic 'In the Shadows'

Washington [US], August 6 : BAFTA-winning actor Jasmine Jobson will be seen in the biopic about female boxing champion Ramla Ali, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The shooting started in London for 'In the Shadows'. Jobson recently won TV awards for her role in 'Top Boy'.

She portrays Ali, a woman who secretly pursued her dream to become the first Somali-British professional boxing champion.

Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, Last Breath) plays Jobson's husband Richard Moore, while Gershwyn Eustache Jr (Andor, Small Axe, Fortitude) portrays Ali's boxing teacher. The real-life pair, Ali and Moore, act as executive producers.

"At its heart, In the Shadows is a unique love story woven into a rich family drama that showcases the challenges and triumphs of Ramla and Richard, a mixed-race couple," a plot synopsis reads. "As they navigate racial and cultural barriers, their shared strength and mutual support sets them apart as role models for a new generation."

"It's a complete honour to take on the role of Ramla and to be trusted to help share her incredible story," said Jobson. "Not only to celebrate her talent, strength, and determination as a boundary-breaking athlete - but also as an incredibly inspirational Somali woman who has overcome huge adversity. Her experience of arriving in the U.K. as a refugee is important and has the power to educate and empower people at a time of so much division. I'm thrilled to get started."

Ali praised Jasmine's acting talent. "I, along with everyone else, fell in love with Jasmine after seeing her incredible performance as Jaq in Top Boy. She understands more than anyone the true experience of growing up in London and fighting for yourself and your place in this world. She brings with her an incredible amount of authenticity, rawness, and real emotion that can't be taught. I couldn't be more excited to see her embody me on the screen."

Ali was the first boxer, male or female, to represent Somalia at the 2020 Olympic Games and won the first-ever professional female boxing match in Saudi Arabia. In 2023, she clinched her first professional IBF intercontinental title at Super bantamweight at Madison Square Garden and was later recognized as one of TIME magazine's 2023 Women of the Year.

'In the Shadows' is directed by Emmy Award and three-time BAFTA-winning documentary filmmaker Anthony Wonke who makes his narrative fiction film debut. Its screenplay is written by Ursula Rani Sarma .

The film's executive producers are Zygi Kamasa for True Brit Entertainment, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, and Mike Runagall for Altitude, Anushka Shah for Civic Studios, Richard Fearn and Jane Reid Fearn for Affine Films, Natasha Mudhar for The World We Want Studios, Anne Sheehan, Ali, and Moore.

The film will be released in 2025 in theatres across the U.K. and Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

