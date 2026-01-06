Bahut Prepare Karna Tha: Varun Dhawan Opens Up on His Intense Preparation for Border 2

Varun Dhawan is a part of multi starrer film Broder 2 and he is currently busy promoting film with his co-stars. Film is all set to release on big screen, 23rd January 2026. Varun will be seen playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the film. After release of film first song Ghar Kab Ayoge, Varun is getting mixed reaction. Recently, Varun Dhawan hosted a Q and A session Varunsays. In this session one of his fans asked "Border 2 ke liye physical preparation kaise ki? Kitna workout kiya real war hero ke role ke liye?".

While responding to fans question Varun said, "Bahut prepare karna tha. I, in fact, injured my tailbone while shooting the battle of Basantar. I shot 40 days in Babina for that with real soldiers." Varun mentioned that he found the Border 2 script interesting because it showed the army, navy, and air force working together, along with Sunny Deol's character. He added that Border 2, which is about the 1971 war, will show the sacrifices and stories of the soldiers who fought.

Meanwhile Varun Dhawan spoke about the emotional connection of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border 2', saying it resonates with the entire country and carries a strong message for the youth about the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. Speaking to ANI, Dhawan said the song carries deep emotions not just for the film's team but for the entire country. He said launching the track at Longewala, where 'Border' was shot, made the moment even more special.

"It is a very emotional song for us, for the whole country. So it felt very good to launch it here in Jaisalmer and in Longewala, where Border was shot," Dhawan said, urging audiences to watch Border 2 when it releases on January 23. Reflecting on his long-standing desire to portray a man in uniform, Dhawan credited Sunny Deol's iconic role in Border for inspiring his admiration for the armed forces.