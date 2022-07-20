Bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in 16 lakh cheating case

Actress Ameesha Patel has landed in legal trouble in a four year old cheating case as a bailable warrant has been issued against the Gadar star after she failed to appear before a Moradabad court on July 19. A Moradabad-based event company accused Ameesha for not attending an event in 2017, despite allegedly taking a sum of Rs 16 lakh from them.

Meanwhile, the FIR in this case was registered against the Bollywood actress and two of her associates under various sections of IPC. The next hearing is August 20. The proceedings didn’t move further as none of the accused turned up in the court which forced the complainant to approach Allahabad High Court. The high court has now directed for a speedy trial in this case. Ameesha on her part had refuted the allegations outright. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol.