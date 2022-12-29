Bakhtiyaar Irani talks about playing a fashion photographer in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Mumbai, Dec 29 Former 'Bigg Boss 3' contestant Bakhtiyaar Irani has joined the cast of the sitcom 'Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey'. The actor gets candid about playing a fashion photographer in the show and portraying a character with a grey shade for the first time.

He says: "This character is a cameo and will be seen as a part of an important narrative. I will be seen playing a famous fashion photographer, who attracts everyone with his good looks, attractive personality, and his charm. For the first time, I am doing a character with a grey shade, something that is a bit challenging for me as I am the opposite of that."

Bakhtiyaar, who was seen in 'Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Nach Baliye - Shriman Vs Shrimati', 'Zaban Sambhal Ke', and many more adds about how he prepared for his role and said: "For this character, I had to get into its element."

"I put in conscious efforts to get into the skin of it and stay like that till all rehearsals and shots were over. So, it will be exciting to see the different shades of his character," he concludes.

'Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' airs on Sony SAB.

