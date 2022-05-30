Balakrishna appears as special guest on 'Indian Idol Telugu' semi-final

Hyderabad, May 30 Reality singing competition 'Indian Idol Telugu' has progressed to the semi-final round. Nandamuri Balakrishna, the 'Akhanda' actor, was the star attraction of the semi-final round.

Balakrishna, who has been busy filming his next film 'NBK107', amped up the entertainment quotient of the episode with his sheer presence and comments. Fans were unanimous in their view that it was one of the most memorable episodes of the show.

The show has been a fan favourite since its inception.

Many aspiring singers have used this platform to showcase their talent, and as the show approaches its grand finale, there have been many predictions about who will win the title.

'Indian Idol Telugu' is hosted by Srirama Chandra, while music director Thaman, singer Karthik, and actress Nithya Menen are the judges on the show.

