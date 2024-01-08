Barbie to Oppenheimer: Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners List

The 2024 Golden Globes were handed out Sunday night, with Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall among the films winning multiple awards. Let us have a look at the complete winners list....



Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Oppenheimer”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Poor Things”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie”

Best Television Series, Drama

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

