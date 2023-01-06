Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy are excited about their roles in 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke'

Mumbai, Jan 6 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' fame Barun Sobti and 'Panchayat' actor Chandan Roy got candid about their roles and the concept of the web series 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke'. While Barun will be seen playing a civil servant, Chandan is portraying an IT expert.

Barun shared that the series is all about bringing out the stories of courage, bravery, and dedication of IPS officers.

"I was very excited when I heard the idea behind 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' which boasts of stories of bravery and gallantry of our heroes. Civil servants lead a very complicated life right from tackling work pressure to strenuous operations, personal life challenges, and so on. It is definitely not a cakewalk."

The 38-year-old actor made his film debut with 'Main Aur Mr. Riight' in 2014 and later also acted in 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday', '22 Yards', 'Halahal', among others. He added that his lot of friends are civil servants and he is grateful to the makers for giving him an opportunity to play the character on screen.

"I have a lot of friends that are civil servants so even though it was a small role, by portraying this character, I want to say thank you," he added.

On the other hand, Chandan, who acted in 'Sanak', 'State Of Siege: Temple Attack', 'Jamun', and many more, said that his character is different from his previous roles and it is exciting as well as challenging to portray an IT expert on screen.

He added: "I am super excited to essay a character of an IT expert who provides all the intel to the men in Uniform. It's a character that I have never explored before. As technology gives IPS officers and intelligence agencies unprecedented powers to crack down on suspicious activities, it feels different to step into the shoes of a character that helps in leading dangerous operations via tech and data. My character is an interesting glimpse into where the future of law enforcement technology may be heading. I am glad I agreed to the role."

Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by director Srijit Mukherji, 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' focuses on the life of a woman IPS officer, Kavya played by Regina Cassandra.

The series will be streaming on ZEE5.

