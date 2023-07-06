Barun Sobti's thriller show 'Kohrra' official trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Makers of the upcoming thriller show 'Kohrra' on Thursday, unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Barun Sobti shared the trailer and captioned it, "Ek murder aur anginat raaz! Kya hamare do cops kar payenge Kohrra ki paheli solve? Watch #Kohrra, premieres 15th July only on Netflix. #Kohrra #KohrraOnNetflix."

The show stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary in the lead roles.

The show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Kohrra' explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a crime investigation. In partnership with renowned screenwriter Sudip Sharma, filmmaker Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions to produce an engaging investigative drama that kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"It looks soooo amazing! Can't wait to see this!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "This gonna be a masterpiece.... so perfect."

"Waiting for this great series," a user wrote.

Talking about the show, Sudip Sharma earlier said, "When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we've tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after. The collaboration with Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, and an extraordinary cast has allowed us to create a show that hopefully will be loved by the audience."

Adding to this, Karnesh SSharma, founder of Clean Slate Filmz earlier said, "We've had a long - standing relationship with Netflix and are really happy to collaborate with them once again on Kohrra. This is a crime investigative drama set in the heartland of Punjab that stems off the personal lives of the two cops working on the investigation and everyone else involved. Sudip, Randeep and the powerful cast have resulted in a really authentic story that we are eager to take to the audience."

Meanwhile, Sobti recently garnered praise for his performance in the show 'Asur Season 2' which premiered on the OTT platform JioCinema.

