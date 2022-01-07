'Basically ate nothing else for 3 days' says Parineeti Chopra after visiting her brother's new restaurant

Parineeti Chopra who has last seen in "The Girl on the Train" pens a beautiful note for her brother on her Instagram as he opened a new restaurant in Faridabad. The actress took her Instagram and shared a picture with her brother, and wrote, “We grew up eating the best Punjabi food and were never satisfied at any restaurant. The dal wasn’t makhni enough, the butter chicken was too sweet, and the food was just plain oily and tasteless. Sahaj decided it was time to create that taste we were constantly looking for. Just. Yummy. Food. Well, it's here. @theolddelhi.”

Sharing her love for North Indian food, the actress further added, OMG - I am so proud of you for creating this masterpiece. And masterpiece is an understatement …This is the tastiest food I have ever eaten. The dal melts in your mouth, the biryani is spicy and yummy you can’t figure it out! The paneer is so soft you don’t have to chew. And my family was freaking out at the non-veg kebabs and chicken and basically ate nothing else for 3 days. It makes me emotional.”She further asked her fans to order food from her brother's restaurant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen next in Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.