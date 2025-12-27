'Battle of Galwan' teaser drops: Salman Khan shares gritty FIRST look on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' has been unveiled on the occasion of 'Bhaijaan's' birthday.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Salman Khan shared the teaser for the film. The teaser shows Salman playing an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him in a serious and restrained look. The visuals show rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat scenes, giving a glimpse of the challenges faced by soldiers at high altitude.

Singer Stebin Ben's voice is heard in parts of the teaser. The background score is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in director Apoorva Lakhia's film 'Battle of Galwan'. In the film, Salman will be seen wearing an Indian Army uniform. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.

