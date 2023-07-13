Bawaal: Teaser of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's new song 'Dil Se Dil Tak' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Ahead of the release of 'Bawaal', the makers, on Thursday, unveiled the teaser of the film's new song 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

Sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari, 'Dil Se Dil Tak' gives a glimpse of Varun and Janhvi's romantic chemistry.

The teaser has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Soulful," a social media user commented.

"How beautiful," another one wrote.

Sharing the teaser's link, Janhvi took to Instagram and wrote, "Taking you on a journey of #DilSeDilTak! Teaser out now. Song Out Tomorrow at 2 PM. Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 21 on @primevideoin."

The makers recently released 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' song. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

Sharing details about his character, Varun said, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."

Janhvi also opened up about her character.

"As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between," she said.

