BB 19: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha gets mesmerised by Kunickaa Sadanand's beauty

Mumbai, Nov 19 The house of reality show Bigg Boss season 19 recently witnessed happiness and laughter after the family members of each contestant entered the house as a part of the family week.

On the episode that aired on the 18th of November, contestant and TV superstar Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, was seen entering the house, bringing in a wave of happiness and smiles for Gaurav. The actress, after meeting her husband, was seen getting pally with other housemates too. In a conversation with Kunickaa Sadanand, Akanksha was all praise for her.

“You look gorgeous,” complimented Akanksha, looking at Kunickaa. “So pretty you are. It is a complex for us too. How can somebody be so beautiful?” she further added. Kunickaa, who was visibly blushing hearing the compliments, said that no matter what, youth beauty is different and cannot be compared. To this, Akanksha politely disagreed and stated that Kunickaa, irrespective of being a senior citizen, is extremely gorgeous.

For the uninitiated, ever since Akanksha has entered the BB 19 house, her lovey-dovey moments with husband Guarav Khanna have give viral on social media, with fans calling them the cutest couple.

Talking about Kunickaa Sadanand, the 61-year-old actress was seen breaking into tears of joy in the recent episode upon being surprised with her young granddaughters. The young girls, probably in their teenage years, were seen running to their grandmother, who was asked to stay in a stationary position by Bigg Boss as a part of the game.

As soon as BB ordered Kunickaa to be released from her frozen position, she was seen hugging them tight and crying tears of joy. In the episode that aired on the 17th of November, Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall, was seen entering the house and meeting his mother after 3 and a half months in person.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor