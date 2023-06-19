Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone during concert

Singer Bebe Rexha had to be taken off of the stage on Sunday after she was hit in the face when a fan threw their phone at her in the middle of a show. The concert took place in New York on Sunday night. In a viral video on social media, "Break My Heart Myself" singer is seen getting down on the stage after the phone hits her. Crew members immediately rushed to her aid and she left the stage to receive medical support.

As per twitter handle of Pop Base, Rexha's mother revealed that the singer had to receive three stitches during medical treatment for the injury sustained by the fan's act.Due to the incident, a meet and greet which was scheduled to happen, was cancelled.Meanwhile, Twitter users called out the fan's actions and offered their support to Rexha.“this is why banning throwing things on stage should be a thing imo,” tweeted one user.