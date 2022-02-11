Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche to lead Apple upcoming fashion drama

Primetime Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Oscar winner Juliette Binoche are all set to star in Apple TV's upcoming fashion drama 'The New Look'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for 'The New Look', a scripted drama set to star Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel.

The series will be written, directed and executively produced by 'Damages' alum Todd A. Kessler, who will reunite with his 'Bloodline' star Mendelsohn on the project.

Set to be filmed exclusively in Paris and inspired by true events, Apple tells The Hollywood Reporter that 'The New Look' is an "epic thriller" that "centres on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons: Christian Dior, whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel, Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more."

The series is produced in-house by Apple Studios and marks the first production for the newly formed producing partnership between Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Kessler. 'Bloodline' alum Mark A. Baker will produce.

Sources told the outlet that 'The New Look' is a potential anthology that could feature a new fashion-set story each season.

The series has been in the works for months, with Mendelsohn having been attached early. The duo previously collaborated on three seasons of Netflix's Bloodline, which Kessler created alongside his older brother, Glenn Kessler, and the siblings' former Damages collaborator Daniel Zelman.

The trio, known professionally as KZK, split a few years ago to explore other opportunities, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

( With inputs from ANI )

