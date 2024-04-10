Bengali series 'Paashbalish' announced

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 : A new Bengali series 'Paashbalish' starring Ishaa Saha, Sourav Das and Suhatro Mukherjee has been announced.

Produced by Mahabahu Motion Pictures and spanning across seven episodes, Paashbalish follows the journey of Chandu who gets separated from his childhood love, Anchol, in the early years but manages to find his way back into Anchol's life without her knowing that he is the same guy she knew from her childhood, as per a statement.

Korok Murmu has directed the project.

Speaking more about it, Korok said, "Paashbalish is strongly rooted in the Tin Bigha corridor on the West Bengal-Bangladesh border and hence has strong undercurrents of the complex legal inter-country issues and the age-old rivalry between the two clans - the Bengalis and the Paharbongshis - residing there. But at the core of it - Paashbalish is a story of love, commitment and the promise to protect loved ones at whatever cost. With a lot of plots and subplots, there is something in it for everyone."

'Paashbalish' will be on ZEE5 soon.

