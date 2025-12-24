Bengaluru: Jailed superstar Darshan's wife lodges cyber complaint over abusive comments

Bengaluru, Dec 24 Vijayalaxmi, wife of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, on Wednesday filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station against several social media accounts for posting abusive comments against her.

She submitted a complaint along with photographs against 15 Instagram IDs and more than 150 offensive comments. After lodging the complaint, Vijayalaxmi left the premises without responding to the media.

She also filed a complaint at the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, submitting screenshots of the hate comments she received along with details of the respective accounts, and urged the authorities to take action.

The inspector of the cybercrime division accepted the complaint and assured her of appropriate action.

Later, Vijayalaxmi shared an Instagram story regarding the issue.

She also posted screenshots of the abusive comments and the accounts that had posted them.

In her post, she stated, "To all those who call themselves 'class fans', thank you for publicly displaying your level. Police complaints have been registered against these accounts. Harassment in the name of fandom will no longer be tolerated."

"There is suspicion that fans of actor Kichcha Sudeep posted comments on Vijayalaxmi's account, as some of the accounts are named as Sudeep fan pages, while others use his name or display Sudeep-related stickers," the police said.

Police have taken the matter seriously, as it has taken a sharp turn, further dividing the fan bases of Darshan and Kichcha Sudeep.

At a pre-release event of his film 'Mark' in Hubballi, Kichcha Sudeep had recently stated that "a group is ready for war during his film release", a remark that was portrayed as being directed at Darshan's fans. Following this, Vijayalaxmi took an indirect swipe at Sudeep, stating that people speak freely when Darshan is in prison, but would not dare to do so when he is out.

Sudeep later clarified that his remark was intended to target those involved in making pirated copies of films. However, debates for and against the issue continued, and the number of hate comments directed at Vijayalaxmi on social media increased significantly. Police have taken up further investigation.

Darshan's film 'Devil' was released recently, and the film's team claimed that they had removed thousands of piracy links related to the movie.

Darshan is currently imprisoned at Bengaluru Central Prison in connection with the sensational fan murder case, and the court has begun trial proceedings in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor