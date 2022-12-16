Besharam Rang Controversy: Take Back Song or Face boycott, Says Sri Rama Sena in Karnataka to Pathaan makers

The Sri Rama Sena in Karnataka on Thursday urged the production house of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathan’ to roll back the “Besharam Rang" song or face a boycott, IANS reported.Pramod Muthalik, founder of the Sri Rama Sena, stated on Thursday that these are not like old times. Change and awareness have come. The boycott calls on Bollywood movies have worked. If the Besharam song is not withdrawn, a boycott ‘Pathan’ campaign will be launched, he warned.

Ever since the Besharam Rang track from Pathaan came out on Monday, hashtags like boycott Pathaan, boycott Bollywood and Deepika Padukone have been found trending on Twitter. The controversy arose after its first song Besharam Rang was released two days ago. Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said the song was objectionable and raised objections about its costumes, saying that unless it was changed, the film may not be released in the state. Since then, the hashtag #BoycottPathaan has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter. The film is set to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.