'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' trailer: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar starrer promises mystery, action, drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : The trailer of Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar starrer 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' was unveiled on Thursday.

The trailer shows a face-off between Arshad and Jitendra's character. Set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) investigating a series of missing cases and murder mysteries.

The character is of Sameer(Jitendra Kumar) is inriguing and layered. Although, he looks like an ordinary young but his personality hides unsettling secrets.

The tussle between the two characters makes the plot interesting and full of twists and turns with lot of secrets.

Check out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Talking about the project, director Akshay Shere said in a statement, "Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is more than just a crime thriller, it is an exploration of morality, redemption, and the choices that define us. Working with Arshad and Jitendra was an absolute joy as they brought such honesty and intensity to their roles, elevating every scene. I cannot wait for audiences to experience the emotional and thrilling journey of Vishwas Bhagwat and Sameer."

Actor Arshad Warsi added, "Playing Vishwas Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas has been an incredibly layered and emotionally exhausting experience, but also one of the most rewarding of my career. He is not your typical hero, he is flawed, angry, and haunted by his past, yet determined to uphold justice. The trailer gives you just a glimpse of his world, but the film will take you through his turmoil and resilience. For me, what makes Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas special is that it's not just about solving a crime, it's about confronting one's inner battles. I am thrilled for audiences to experience this journey, and I truly believe it will keep them hooked till the very last second."

On speaking about his character, Jitendra shared, " "This role in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is unlike anything I have ever attempted before. Sameer is a character with many facets outwardly ordinary, vulnerable even romantic and yet carrying complex and far more unsettling layers beneath the surface. Portraying him allowed me to break away from the image audiences usually associate me with, which was both challenging and liberating as an actor."

Helmed by Akshay Shere, 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' premieres on ZEE5 on October 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor