Bhagyalaxmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major road accident

Akash Choudhary recently went through a harrowing time when he escaped a car accident. The TV actor was on a road trip to Lonavla when a truck driver bumped into his car. In the process, his rear car got broken too. Fortunately, Akash suffered no injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Accompanying him was also his dog, Hazel. In a new interview, Akash mentioned how the entire episode traumatised him.

Akash Choudhary told The Times Of India, "I found myself torn between fear and gratitude. When the truck bumped us, I couldn't even realize what happened. We emerged unscathed, but the incident left me shaken, restless and sleepless. Though I was on vacation, I could not sleep at night. Throughout the night, I was haunted by thoughts of what could have transpired on that road. It just reminded me how fragile and unpredictable life can be. The road was busttling with heavy trucks, and this season heightens the risk of accidents. I am deeply grateful to God for keeping us safe."

The actor also confronted the truck driver. He said, "Following the sudden loss of artists, Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel due to road accidents, I have been extremely scared about driving on the road. These truck drivers can be extremely callous while driving. The police was very prompt, they came and arrested the driver. But I took my complaint back, because he was a poor fellow."Akash plays a key role in the TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. He his soon coming up with his own production house. A former Mr India, he also participated in MTV’s Splitsvilla 10. He often shares pictures with his pet dog on social media and has a dedicated Instagram account ‘Paws of Hazel’ for the pet.