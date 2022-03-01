Bhagyashree, Himalay Dassani share screen space together after 30 years

Mumbai, March 1 Veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani shared screen space after three decades in the new reality show 'Smart Jodi'.

Having worked in films like 'Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul', 'Paayal' and 'Tyagi' in 1992, the couple has gotten together on screen again, featuring the same chemistry that they shared years ago.

Talking about being a part of the show, Himalay Dassani says, "It is overwhelming to see the kind of love the audience continues to give to our jodi on screen.

"It has been 30 years since we faced the camera as a couple, coming together again especially for a show that celebrates the love and companionship we share is really exciting. I am looking forward to this journey that we have begun."

The first episode of the show launched with a bang, presenting Bhagyashree's nostalgic performance on 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' song 'Dil Deewana'.

Offering insights into the love story of Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, the show presented fun-filled moments revealing some interesting stories.

