Bhagyashree hits out at a user who questioned Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, April 24 Actress Bhagyashree has strongly responded to a social media user who questioned Pakistan’s involvement in the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress didn’t hold back as she called out the comment, emphasizing the need to stand united against terrorism rather than dilute accountability with speculative narratives. Reacting to a post that suggested Pakistan had “nothing to gain” from the incident and accused India of using the attack to justify repression in Kashmir, Bhagyashree did not mince words. “Who is this brainless idiot, and how dare he!” she wrote, slamming the user’s justification.

Bhagyashree added, “Kashmir was flourishing after a long time in the history of Kashmir, the locals were actually happy they were living in peace, making money, people were venturing outside without fear, and they felt as safe as Indians anywhere else do. They need to feel this again. Kill those bastards that shook up that peace.”

The user’s comment read, “The Pahalgam attack raises more questions than answers. Pakistan stands to gain nothing-militarily, territorially, diplomatically, or strategically—from such an act. The victims were unarmed civilians, not military targets which rules out any tactical benefit, instead this incident directly supports India’s long-standing narrative against Pakistan and gives Delhi fresh justification to escalate repression in Kashmir under the guise of counterterrorism.”

The actress reshared the user's post on her Instagram stories. The recent terror attack has sparked widespread outrage and grief within the Indian film industry, with many prominent celebrities speaking out in firm condemnation. Stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., Allu Arjun, and more have voiced their deep sorrow and anger over the tragic incident.

Shah Rukh Khan voiced his shock and anger in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a moving social media post, Khan condemned the "betrayal and brutal act of violence" that has shaken the region, calling for justice and solidarity in the aftermath of the tragic event.

He wrote, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.”

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 resulted in the tragic loss of around 28 lives, mostly tourists, who were ruthlessly shot down.

