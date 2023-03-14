"Bharat Ka Jhanda Gaadh Diya, Videsh Mein": Amitabh Bachchan reacts to India's historic Oscar win

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday expressed his joy over 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'RRR' song Naatu Naatu winning Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote, "T 4585 - WE WIN ! WE WIN TWO ! WE WIN FOR COUNTRY AND PEOPLE ! WE WIN !! Bharat Ka Jhanda Gaadh Diya, Videsh Mein! OSCAR 95."

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1635366229073625088

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

Apart from that, Indian documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Not only the winners but the entire nation is celebrating this historic win.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor