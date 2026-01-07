Bharti Singh Back on ‘Laughter Chefs’ Set 18 Days After Delivery, Treats Paps with Sweets (Watch Video)

Comedian Bharti Singh, welcomed baby boy, for second time on December 19, 2025 after suddenly her water broke. Bharti who is workaholic is back to work 18 days after her discharge. She was recently spotted on the sets of Laughter chef season 3 and was happy to join work again. Netizens are appreciating her dedication towards her work.

Bharti is quite active on social media and have been giving update about her daily routine after being a mom for second time. Via vlogs she is seen sharing her pre and post motherhood journey. After being back to work, first thing Bharti did was interacting with media, she also distributed sweets.

Reports initially claimed Bharti Singh was rushed to the hospital from the set of Laughter Chefs Season 3 after her water broke. However, Bharti clarified that her water broke at her Mumbai residence around 6 pm.

Following her doctor's advice, she, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, their family, and their son Laksh (Golla) went to Breach Candy Hospital. Bharti and Haarsh married on December 3, 2017, in Goa, after several years of dating. They welcomed Laksh on April 3, 2022.