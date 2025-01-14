Bhasad Macha to Arabic Kuthu: TOP 5 Viral Chartbusters Ft. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of her upcoming theatrical extravaganza 'Deva'. Throughout her illustrious film career, the actress has added depth to biggies in Bollywood as well as South films and has established a dedicated fanbase. Beyond delivering impactful films, Pooja has also got the nation grooving with multiple chartbusters that continue to rule the audience's music libraries across languages!



Arabic Kuthu: Arabic Kuthu is one of the most watched and grooved-upon songs of Pooja Hegde from 'Beast'. The actress shook her leg with South superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the banger, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. With infectious dance steps, Pooja Hegde amplified the song's appeal, instantly becoming the audience's favorite.

Bhasad Macha: Bhasad Macha is the recently released song from Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor starrer upcoming mass entertainer 'Deva'. While the song carries an upbeat and infectious energy, Pooja Hegde's presence and smooth-as-butter dance moves elevate the feel of the song.

Yentamma: Pooja Hegde steals the show with her unmatched swag and charm in the Yentamma song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. In the song, the actress adds peppiness with her uber-cool dance moves, making for a perfect party track!

Butta Bomma: Pooja Hegde showcased her dancing mettle in the viral chartbuster song Butta Bomma. The actress shook her leg with South superstar Allu Arjun and created an infectious track that continues to rule the music libraries of netizens.

Ramuloo Ramulaa: Pooja Hegde gave a perfect dose of adrenaline with her dancing prowess in Ramuloo Ramulaa, alongside Allu Arjun. Pooja's fluid moves in the song added depth and did not fail to get her fans grooving to the steps.

After winning the audience's hearts with the 'Bhasad Macha' song, Pooja Hegde is set to solidify herself as a powerhouse performer with 'Deva', scheduled to hit theaters on January 31.